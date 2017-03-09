Arsenal are facing a major crisis as the end of the season approaches with the future of Arsene Wenger and a number of players still unclear.

There is clear unrest at the club following their recent losses in the Champions League and the Premier League with Theo Walcott admitting to training ground fights between players. Arsenal were dumped out of the elite European club competition by Bayern Munich and their Premier League hopes evaporated after losing three of their last four games.

The FA Cup is the only hope for a trophy this season, but silverware is the least of their concerns at the moment. It is a crisis far worse, one that could see a number of changes in the summer. The Gunners are facing the prospect of losing both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in the summer, with both players entering the final year of their contracts and in no hurry to extend. Wenger could also depart as his contract expires, but even if he stays he could be without his two star players.

According to the Telegraph, the German midfielder, who has stated his commitment to the club in the past, is now looking for an exit after ignoring Arsenal's latest offer, which is reported to be over £200,000-a-week. He will join Sanchez, who looks certain to leave after being involved in a training ground fracas with a teammate, which saw him being dropped from the starting XI for the game against Liverpool.

The north London club have been in talks with the duo over new deals since the end of last year, but are yet to make any progress. They will enter the final year of their deals in the summer, and it is unlikely Arsenal will hold on to them and risk allowing them to leave on free transfers the following season if they refuse to extend their deals.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere are also in similar situations and the report claims that the latter also wants to leave the club in search of a fresh start. The former Southampton midfielder feels that his career has not taken off since his move to Arsenal, as he still struggles to play on a regular basis for the full 90 minutes.

The England international has been impressive in recent weeks, but is yet to be offered a new deal. The report states that he is unlikely to accept a new deal at this late stage and will push for a move in the summer. Wilshere, on the other hand, has spent his entire career at Arsenal and Wenger has stated that he will be offered a new deal.

The English midfielder is currently on loan at Bournemouth, but will also have just 12 months when he returns in the summer. The midfielder is unclear about his future and admitted that a decision will be made following the conclusion of the current campaign.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and CEO Ivan Gazidis will have a number of major decisions to make between now and the end of the season. It could well and truly be the 'summer of change' at the north London club.