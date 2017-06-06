Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has revealed he would be willing to make a move back to Schalke should an opportunity present itself. The German is a product of the Schalke youth academy, which he joined in 2005, before moving to Werder Bremen in 2008.

The 28-year-old eventually went on to play for Real Madrid, where he won La liga, before moving to north London to play for the Gunners. Ozil has just a year left on his current contract and is currently in discussions with the north London club over a new deal. The midfielder has scored 12 goals and assisted 13 in all competitions this season, his most prolific campaign in terms of goals scored in his career.

Schalke finished the season tenth in the Bundesliga but Ozil believes that they are the third best team in Germany when it comes to potential, behind Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, given the players they have. However, on a potential move back to where it all started, the German was quite coy. However, he said his family would be delighted if he decided to renew the association.

When asked if Ozil would consider a move back to Schalke, he told the Funke Media Group, as quoted by Goal: "Right now, I'm not thinking about it. But in football you cannot rule out anything. My family would be very happy about a return.

"Schalke is my absolute favourite club, I'm still a big fan. After all, I grew up with Schalke. In terms of potential, Schalke is the number three for me in Germany after Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. They have wonderful fans and a great stadium. It is a pity that they are stuck in mediocrity. This fantastic club deserves more."