Arsenal will reward Eddie Nketiah for his match-winning intervention against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup with a new five-year contract, reports claim.

The Lewisham-born forward came off the bench to score twice on his home Gunners debut last week to send his side through to the quarter-finals.

Nketiah cancelled out Josh Murphy's opener 15 seconds after coming on, in the 85 minutes, before heading home the winner for Arsenal in extra time.

The 18-year-old only has one full season remaining on his Arsenal contract and talks have been pencilled in over an extension next month.

The Sun understand Arsenal want to upgrade Nketiah's current £2,000-a-week pay packet, to £15,000 over the next five years.

The deal would see his wages increase by 650% and ensure he remains at The Emirates Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Manager Arsene Wenger was naturally impressed by Nketiah's display against Norwich and promised he would be involved in the first team going forward, though he was left out of the squad which faced Swansea City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Nketiah made his Arsenal debut in the final minute of the win over Bate Borisov in the Europa League and he could be set for another run-out in the competition against Red Star Belgrade on Thursday [2 November].

Thierry Henry, Arsenal's record goalscorer and former coach of Nketiah during his short spell with the club's academy, is excited by the teenager's ability.

"I worked with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah when I was with the Under-18s and I was delighted to see him grab two goals in the Carabao Cup win over Norwich in midweek. Delighted but not surprised. He is a great kid and was a pleasure to work with. He was always on time, listened hard and was a good worker, willing to learn and improve," Henry told the Sun.

"He will always score goals, even when he's 60! He is just a killer in the box, as he showed against Norwich. He's not a fancy player, all stepovers and drag backs, but is just lethal in front of goal. He doesn't need many chances.

"He gives and moves, is quick, he is a fighter — but in the right way — and has an amazing leap on him, as we saw for his second goal at the Emirates. And he has just the right amount of confidence. If that guy plays, he scores. Simple."