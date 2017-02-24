Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Porto striker Andre Silva and have sent scouts to analyse the 21-year-old, who is also being targeted by Manchester United. Silva has scored a total of 17 goals for the Portuguese giants this season and was watched by Gunners' scouts during his side's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus on Wednesday (22 February).

Silva, who made his debut for Porto at the age of 18, has scored four times and provided two assists for Nuno Espírito Santo's men in the Champions League this season, including a brace in his side's 5-0 victory over Leicester City during the group stages. His performances in Europe and Liga Nos have predictably caught the eye of some big clubs, and ESPN claims Arsenal have regularly checked up on him this season.

The north London club are not the only Premier League outfit to have expressed interest in signing the Portugal international. TalkSPORT claims Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all believed to be keen on doing a deal for the coveted striker, who has a £51m release clause in his Porto contract. Los Dragões unsurprisingly do not want to sell Silva, who has scored four goals in just five appearances for his country, but they could be forced into a deal due to their current financial problems.

With doubts over the future of Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez the Gunners could need striking reinforcements in the summer and could move for Silva if forced into reconstructing their attack.

Manchester United have long been linked with Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann but a deal for the scintilating French forward, who has a £86m release clause in his deal with the La Liga powerhouse, could prove difficult. The Red Devils are set to part company with captain Wayne Rooney at the end of the season and may see Silva as a long-term successor to the ageless Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Though they may long for Silva, Arsenal and Manchester United will have to make do with what they have until the end of the season. Arsene Wenger's men have no games this weekend but Jose Mourinho's side have the chance to claim some silverware on Sunday (26 February) when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.