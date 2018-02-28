Former Bordeaux manager Willy Sagnol is confident the Ligue 1 side will sell Arsenal target Malcom during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners targeted the highly-regarded 21-year-old during the January transfer window [Sky Sports News], interest that eventually cooled following the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United.

Bordeaux were adamant the Brazilian winger would not be sold during the mid-season window but in a recent interview with Brazilian outlet UOL, Malcom claimed he has an agreement with the club to leave in June.

And former France international Sagnol, who left his post as Bordeaux manager in 2016 and takes credit for discovering Malcom, believes the club will have to honour their word.

"I discovered Malcom and brought him in January 2017 to Bordeaux from Brazil," Sagnol said in an interview with Sport Bild. "I was under pressure in France because I paid €5m for an 18-year-old. He doesn't have super speed but he has great technique."

On the player's seemingly imminent departure, he added: "Bordeaux want to sell Malcom because they need the money."

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal will revisit their attempts to sign Malcom this summer but those plans could be under threat with Bayern Munich now shifting their attention to the young talent.

The Bavarian giants are seeking long-term replacements for aging stars Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, both 34, and according to Sport Bild, have identified Malcom as a possible option to help fill that void. The German publication suggests Bayern have already held a "secret" meeting with the player's representatives and have drawn up initial plans for a five-year contract.

Bayern are still to discuss a fee with Bordeaux however for a player who is expected to cost €60m this summer.

Malcom has scored eight goals and provided another seven in what has been a difficult season for Bordeaux, whose relegation concerns have been eased somewhat since the arrival of Gus Poyet in January.