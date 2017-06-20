Arsenal will attempt to keep hold of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite strong interest from Liverpool, according to former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour. Oxlade-Chamberlain has one year left on his contract at The Emirates Stadium and is believed to be considering his options, with Jurgen Klopp keen on luring him to Merseyside in a deal that could be worth £25m.

Despite the lack of time on his current deal, Parlour, who played for Arsene Wenger's side for over a decade, is confident his former boss will try to tie the England international down to a long-term deal and expressed his desire to see the former Southampton starlet stay in north London ahead of next season.

"The club will definitely try and keep him," Parlour told talkSPORT. "He is a key player and these days you need big squads so I'm sure Arsene Wenger will be sitting down with his agent and trying to sign him up, but it is up to Oxlade-Chamberlain. These guys want to play. For me, I'd love him to stay."

Oxlade-Chamberlain managed to feature in 45 games for Arsenal in all competitions last season, but many of those appearances were cameos from the substitutes' bench. The England international did impress in a right-wing back role towards the end of the campaign but recent reports state he has grown frustrated with the way Arsenal have handled negotiations and is considering joining Liverpool.

The 23-year-old may have been frustrated by his perceived lack of game-time last season, but he may find himself in a similar situation should he ditch London for Merseyside. Liverpool are believed to be close to completing a deal for Roma attacker Mohamed Salah who is due to fly into the city and undergo a medical on Tuesday, according to the Liverpool Echo.

A fee of £35m is close to being agreed between the Reds and Roma, and with Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane already taking pride of place in Klopp's squad, Oxlade-Chamberlain would face a real fight to nail down a starting spot at Anfield.