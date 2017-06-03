Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is a huge fan of Riyad Mahrez and that he would consider bringing the Leicester City man to Arsenal this summer as he looks to shore up his squad for a title challenge next season. The Algerian has struggled to get his game going in the recently concluded season following an astounding year when the Foxes won the Premier League title.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals and assisted six in 46 appearances last season, a far cry from the 18 goals and 11 assists he managed in his title winning campaign which won him the PFA Player of the Year for 2015/16. However, Wenger insists that he still keeps a keen interest in the forward, but is yet to submit a bid to sign him this summer.

Mahrez signed a four-year contract with Leicester last year but lack of European football may see him push for a move in the upcoming transfer window. "We have not made a bid for him but personally I like the player, yes. I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else," Wenger told beIN Sports, as quoted by ESPN.

"It's been a different season this year but it doesn't take anything away from his qualities. Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen.''

The Frenchman, who signed a two year extension at Arsenal to continue his legacy at the club till 2019, also stated that he will keep Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil beyond the end of the summer, with their contracts expiring next year. The Gunners have also had a bid rejected for Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe, with Wenger looking to bring in a few quality players to put behind what has been a disappointing season for the north London club.