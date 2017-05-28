Arsene Wenger believes that he remains as the right man to lead Arsenal next season after the Gunners beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday (27 May). The Gunners boss insisted that his side only need a couple of good signings to be able to compete for the Premier League title in the 2017-2018 campaign.

Wenger is out of contract in the summer and his future has come under big scrutiny after the Gunners failed to secure the qualification for the Champions League.

However, Arsenal managed to end the campaign on a high by clinching the FA Cup final thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey.

Wenger claimed that the decision about his future will be made in the coming week but declared himself as the right man to continue in the job.

"I do because you cannot manage for 35 years at the top level if you don't believe you're the right man to do the job," Wenger said in the press conference following the 2-1 win over Chelsea.

"There's no perfect way (to say farewell). I just want to do well for this club. Apart from that, after that it's down to the board members to decide if I'm the right man to take this club further, and for me to decide whether I am the right man to take this club further. That's it. It's not about popularity, it's about competence."

Yet, Wenger suggested that the victory in the FA Cup final will not affect the decision.

"It's a positive trend but it would be a bit ridiculous that 20 years depend on one game and that the future of the club depends on one game. We'll know more next week," he confirmed.

One way or another, Wenger suggested Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea proved that the Gunners don't need to make a massive overhaul during the coming summer transfer window.

"If you have followed our last two months, we have had outstanding performances. This team is moving forward, is united and the way that we play suits our players," Wenger said after he continued with 3-4-3 formation that already used in the last games of the Premier League.

"The way we function gets the best out of the individual qualities of the players. We adapt but I said last week that this team has exceptional potential. If the club buys the right one or two players to strengthen, they will have a word to say next season."

"I would say that if you look at our recent performances, we've won seven out of eight games in a very convincing way with great performances. If you look at us until December, we had gone 20 games unbeaten. This season, more than ever, has been hurt by some blips in March. I am convinced now, after looking back at the season, by the uncertainty of my future [affecting] the players."