The Hepatitis C Trust's Art on a Postcard Secret Auction is returning for a fourth year. Artworks by world renowned artists – including Jeremy Deller, Maggi Hambling, Ben Eine, Gavin Turk, Peter Blake and Bob & Roberta Smith – are among the 400-plus postcard-sized original artworks up for auction.

The catch is that the artworks will remain anonymous until the auction has ended, giving both established and budding art collectors the chance to get their hands on original works from some of the art world's biggest names.

Members of the public will be able to view the artworks in person at Unit London on 14 November, ahead of the auction on the 16th, where interested parties will be able to bid both online and in person. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the Hepatitis C Trust's campaign to eliminate the virus as a major public health concern by 2030. Last year's auction raised over £75,000.

IBTimes UK presents a small selection of the postcards up for auction. Can you spot any major artists among them? Here is a list of all of the contributing artists. View more of the available work here.