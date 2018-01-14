The word â€œshitholeâ€ is being projected onto Trumpâ€™s DC hotel. https://t.co/pq0b7b1BEW — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 14, 2018

An artist projected "shithole" onto the front of Donald Trump's Washington DC hotel overnight.

The 40-minute projection, by artist Robin Bell, also said "this is not normal," "this place is a shithole" and "pay Trump bribes here" and featured a wall of poo emojis on the front of the Trump International Hotel. A Periscope livestream of the scene has been viewed more than one million times.

The artwork went down well on Twitter; one user tweeted Bell to say "This brings me so much joy & happiness. Thank you so much" while another said "This is beautiful. This is art. I love it".

It came after "shithole president" was projected onto San Francisco's Federal Building on Friday night (12 January) and "f**k Trump" was seen on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

The word "shithole" was chosen after reports emerged that Trump had used the vulgarity to describe African nations, Haiti and El Salvador at an Oval Office meeting about immigration. He reportedly said "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" and suggested more people from countries like Norway should come to the US instead.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump said: "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used." However, he later seemed to backtrack on his denial after reportedly telling supporters privately that he was "only expressing what many people think but won't say about immigrants from economically depressed countries".