World number one Andy Murray was made to work hard to record his first win in the 2017 Australian Open and progress to the second round by Ukrainian Illya Marchencko. The Scot toiled hard to secure a 7-5, 7-6, 6-2 win in two hours and 47 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Murray looked comfortable in the opening set after breaking the Ukrainian early, but faltered in the latter stages and was broken back. However, he managed to avoid the tie-breaker when he broke Marchenko again in the 12th game to take the first set 7-5. The second started in disastrous fashion as he was broken in the third game, before the Scot fought to break back in the eight before taking the second set 7-6 in the tie breaker.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian put in a lot of effort to stand toe-to-toe with the world number one, which saw it take a toll in the third set. Murray took command from the start to break him on two occasions to sail in to a 5-1 lead. The three-time Grand Slam winner did not give his opponent a chance to comeback this time around and closed out the final set 6-2.

Murray won 83% of his first-serve points which were crucial as his winners and unforced errors count were almost identical – 25 and 27 respectively. Marchenko on the other hand hit 46 winners, but made 62 unforced errors. The Scot will now face Russia's Andrey Rublev in the second round.

Meanwhile, Great Briton suffered their first casualty of the tournament when British number four Aljaz Bedene succumbed in four sets to Dominican Republic's Victor Estrella Burgos. The Slovenia-born, 108 ranked player lost 7-6, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 in three hours and nine minutes to the 36-year-old, who for the first time is progressing past the first round.

In the women's draw, there was a major upset at the start of the tournament when number four seed Simona Halep was knocked out in straight sets by unseeded American Shelby Rogers. Halep, who is a two-time quarter-finalist at Melbourne Park went down 6-3, 6-1, but revealed after the match that she was struggling with a knee injury.