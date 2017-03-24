The highly-anticipated superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War is currently filming in Edinburgh, Scotland with leaked set photos and video featuring Paul Bettany's character, The Vision has surfaced on social media.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

A Twitter user shared a photo of suited up Vision, and wrote, "Paul Bettany's Vision is on the set of Avengers Infinity War! #AvengersInfinityWar" Furthermore, a new leaked video shows the Vision under attack by some mysterious individuals before being whisked away.

In the short clip, Vision is attacked by an unknown assailant as he collapses on the ground, and later he is pulled up into the night sky. Vision made his debut in 2015's hit Avengers: Age Of Ultron, and was brought to life with the Mind Stone, which was originally part of Loki's sceptre, and now resides in the middle of Vision's forehead.

The movie is described by Marvel Studios as the culmination of everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008 and will include as manyas 66 characters as the superheroes band together to fight villain Thanos.

Anthony Mackie who plays Falcon in the Marvel universe attended the Wizard World Cleveland where he spoke about his part in Infinity War. Mackie said at the event, "I've only read 5 pages [of the script] – and they were a good 5 pages. But I was alive in those five pages. I ain't dying. I've got that in my contract. you can't a brother off. I'm not going to die. I ain't going nowhere."

The confirmed cast for Avengers 3 includes actor Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War - Part I is slated to premiere on 27 April 2018 in the UK and will release a week later on 4 May in the US.