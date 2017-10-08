John Legend sparked a fan frenzy on social media with a throwback photo of himself. The Love Me Now singer shared a snap of himself as a baby with fans rushing to point out that his daughter Luna Simone Stephens looks exactly like him.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday (7 October), the 38-year-old singer posted a picture which shows him as a little boy posing alongside his mother Phyllis Stephens, father Ronald Stephens and older brother Ronald Stephens II.

"#fbf Before 'Legend', there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor," Legend wrote alongside the image he shared with his 7.3 million fans on the photo-and-video sharing application.

The photo has already garnered more than 201,000 likes, with fans saying the father and daughter duo could be mistaken for "twins" if photos of the two are compared side by side.

"OMG. Look at Luna Simone... front and center," a fan commented.

Another added, "I'm shook at how much Luna looks like you wow."

"Oh wow you look like your daughter when you were young," another user said.

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also shared the same photo with the caption, "baby John = baby Luna".

The model also received comments on the photo she shared, with fans pointing out the close resemblance between Legend and their little daughter.

"I really just thought it was Luna made to look like she was in an old photo! Wow so much like her daddy," a fan said.

Another added, "Daughters look like their dads, sons like like their mommas, seems to always be the case. Is with my baby girl."

On 17 April 2016, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, just three days after welcoming their newborn.

"Our new love is here! Luna Simone Stephens, born on Thursday, the 14th. We couldn't be happier! Thank you for all the well wishes!!! we are so happy and excited! I dunno what to tweet now. does my twitter change? this is so awkward." she tweeted. "To everyone asking, John is healing perfectly."