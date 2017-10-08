The Weeknd is reportedly planning to propose marriage to Selena Gomez. The Starboy singer is said to be looking to "blow Selena's mind" when he gets down on his knees.

According to HollywoodLife, the Canadian singer knows he has something special with Gomez since their first date and even confessed to best friend Lamar Taylor that he has met "the girl he was going to marry".

"After just a few weeks of dating, The Weeknd already knew that he and Selena [Gomez] had something super special. Abel's been in love before, and he's been in lust on a whole bunch of occasions — but his feelings for Selena are in a whole other league," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"Even though he knew it sounded crazy, the day after his first date with Selena, Abel vowed to [his best friend Lamar Taylor] that he had met the girl he was going to marry. And, the more he's gotten to know Selena, the more sure of that he becomes," the source added.

Although The Weeknd is reportedly planning to marry Selena, he "doesn't want to rush things".

According to the source, The Weeknd wants to wrap his tour and then focus on making his marriage proposal an epic one. His tour comes to an end on 14 December 2017.

"The past few months have been kind of stressful with Selena's [kidney transplant] operation and all. But now that the worst is over, and she's well on the road to a full recovery, Abel can focus on finishing off the last leg of his tour, and then concentrate on the how, when and where to propose," the source said.