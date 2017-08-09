Barcelona have reportedly ruled out the signing Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad following a U-turn in the Catalans transfer plans.

The Spanish centre-back's move to the Nou Camp looked only a formality last week but Mundo Deportivo claims that the club have finally decided against bolstering the position this summer - and will wait for the expected arrival of Colombia international Yerry Mina during the upcoming January transfer window.

Martínez, 26, has established himself as a key player for Sociedad since being promoted from the club's academy in 2011. Juventus, AC Milan and especially Manchester City have all been linked with his services during the summer but last week emerged that Barcelona were set to meet his €32m (£28,9m, $37.5m) release clause following a personal request from new manager Ernesto Valverde.

It was said that Martinez had agreed a five-year-deal to join Barcelona and become the Catalan's fourth signing of the summer, following the previous arrivals of Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu and Marlon Santos.

Sociedad appeared to concede that his departure was unavoidable with Martinez being even left-out of Eusebio Sacristan's squad for the weekend's friendly against Watford.

However, saga looks set for a dramatic U-turn with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Barcelona have finally ruled out his signing.

The club believes that paying €32m for a centre-back is not a priority as Ernesto Valverde already has Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Javier Mascherano, Marlon and even Thomas Vermaelen to cover the position.

Furthermore, Barcelona are expected to bolster the position further in the coming January window as they have a first refusal set at only €9m to sign 22-year-old Mina from Palmeiras.

Mina's agent confirmed last month that the defender will likely be playing for Barcelona in the second part of the coming season.

"Yes, his arrival is scheduled for 2018," Felipe Russo said. "For the moment he'll stay in Brazil, then he will go to La Liga. Everything is practically closed and his dream has always been to be a Barcelona player."

"Why would this breakdown, when it's a move that ensures the player's best interests?" Russo asked. "He'll stay with Palmeiras for another season as he wants to be in top shape going into the 2018 World Cup. But there are zero possibilities that things will change."

Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona could even bring his arrival forward to the current window if Palmeiras are knocked out from the Copa Libertadores – South America's version of the Champions League - which runs until late November.