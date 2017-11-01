Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has reportedly been offered to Italian champions Juventus, who are not completely sold on the two-time Brazil international's quality as he continues to recover from a severe knee injury.

Rafinha, 24, has not played for the Blaugrana since the beginning of April and has undergone two operations since suffering a meniscus problem against Granada. He certainly has not been missed this season, with Ernesto Valverde's side currently four points clear at the top of La Liga, eight ahead of stuttering champions Real Madrid.

Barcelona have a number of issues within their midfield ranks at present: with Andres Iniesta advancing in years, Arda Turan unfancied by Valverde and Andre Gomes failing to settle at the Camp Nou, the Catalonian outfit could soon be in need of midfield reinforcement.

But despite concerns over a number of their central midfield options, Barcelona are prepared to let Rafinha leave, according to Spanish outlet Sport, and have already offered him to Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have no real interest in taking Rafinha away from Barca, though they are reported to be keen on signing Gomes. The former Valencia midfielder recently courted attention from Premier League outfits Tottenham and West Ham United in the summer, but Juve are keen on signing the Portuguese international after growing frustrated with recent acquisition Douglas Costa.

While they harbour an interest in Gomes, who does not figure greatly in Valverde's plans, Juve are not keen on recruiting Rafinha as they are not sure if he has the capacity to make a substantial impression in Turin. The Brazilian's current injury status is also likely to fend off potential suitors - it is not known when he will return to action.

Despite Barca's apparent willingness to offload Rafinha, the midfielder's father Mazinho is not paying attention to speculation surrounding his son's future, and insists their sole focus rests on his recuperation from knee surgery.

"There is always speculation but our worry is that he recovers, that he can get back onto the pitch. We've spoken with nobody, neither with Barcelona about this issues (a potential move away) because an injured player is difficult to negotiate with when it comes to other clubs.

"Besides we don't have interest, we have a contract with Barcelona and out thought was in his recovery," Mazinho told Marca last month. "He is well, recovering, doing his work, I think he will be back soon," he added.