Barcelona are reportedly considering renewing their interest in signing Ousmane Dembele ahead of the coming summer transfer window. Mundo Deportivo claims the Catalan side want the Borussia Dortmund sensation to take Lionel Messi's role on the right flank as the Argentine ace has lately moved his usual position to a deeper role in the middle of the park.

The Catalans previously tried to recruit Dembele during last summer's transfer window when they were looking for a versatile forward to serve as back-up for the MSN trio ofMessi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

Dembele's agent, Badou Sambague, confirmed that interest to Mundo Deportivo, and added the player would struggle to turn down a move to Barcelona.

"There is absolutely nothing [concrete], but if Barcelona call you, you cannot say no," Sambague admitted. "We know there were scouts not only from Barcelona, but also some from several English clubs, as [Rennes] explained to me."

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Bayern Munich were also linked with his services, but Dortmund beat them all off after agreeing a move from Rennes in a deal reportedly worth €15m (£13m, $16m) plus add-ons.

It was said that Dembele decided to turn Barcelona down as he didn't want to be a mere back-up for the MSN when he could be a regular starter at Dortmund.

His decision has paid off as the 19-year-old starlet is proving to be one of the biggest sensations of European football this season with the Bundesliga giants, having scored six goals and provided a further 10 assists in 36 appearances.

Mundo Deportivo is now reporting that Barcelona are considering to reviving their interest in signing him ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Dembele turned down the La Liga giants last summer but the Spanish publication believes this time may be different if the next Barcelona manager sticks to the 3-4-3 formation that recently saw them pummel Paris Saint Germain 6-1.

The new system leaves a gap on the right-wing as Messi withdraws his position to play almost as an extra midfielder.

Rafinha Alcantara and Sergi Roberto have been covering this role since Luis Enrique switched to the 3-4-3 formation but Mundo Deportivo says Barcelona would like to have an specialist pacy winger such as Dembele to add an extra weapon to the Catalan attack.

Dembele could be thus tempted to make the move to the Nou Camp as he won't join them to be a back-up but to form an impressive attack alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez, with Messi assisting them from the middle of the park.