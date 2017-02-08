Ben Affleck's standalone Batman movie has been dealing with a little bit of crisis after the award-winning actor stepped down as the director of the film. Following the new development, the spot for The Batman (solo) movie's director is once again open and DC fans want Zack Snyder to fill in.

Snyder – who is currently involved with the DCEU's ensemble film, Justice League – seems to be the top choice of superhero movie lovers as they began an online petition demanding him to take over.

The signature campaign urging Warner Bros studio to pass the director's baton to Snyder was started on Change.org by Jennifer Huneycutt and has already garnered quite some support.

What began with a single signature has now been signed by more than 6,000 supporters and needs a little over thousand to reach its 7,500 mark.

According to Huneycutt, a combination of Affleck's influence and Snyder's experience in DCEU would make the solo Batman film an absolute delight for film-goers.

She further presented a breakdown of reasons that make the 50-year-old filmmaker the perfect choice to helm the film after Affleck. "Snyder has a stellar record with comic book and graphic novel properties," the DC fan explained. "Starting with 2006's 300, and followed by Watchmen in 2009, he has shown his skill with, and commitment to, being incredibly faithful to iconic source material."

"Another reason is continuity. Aside from the abysmal Suicide Squad, Snyder is pretty much in the driver's seat for the whole DCEU. He directed Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice; and is also slated for Justice League: Parts 1 & 2. So it only makes sense to let him remain in control, for the sake of the integrity of the film universe itself," Huneycutt said in her petition.

The superhero movie fan argues that having different directors work on the "single series" could lead to more "creative differences". Since Snyder is already familiar with the principal characters and the actors playing them on-screen, Huneycutt suggests that he should be the prime choice.

"Really, it's a no-brainer. Zack Snyder's commitment to source material, extraordinary visual style, and previous experience in the DCEU makes him the ideal candidate, especially when you factor in the influence Ben Affleck is still going to have on the film's story and dialogue," her petition concludes.

