Bayern Munich are the latest European powerhouse to signal their interest in Tottenham's Dele Alli and are considering making a move for the highly admired midfielder in the summer transfer window. Alli has been in excellent form for Tottenham in recent weeks and is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

Despite their desire to bring Alli to the Allianz Arena this summer, Bayern know their chances of convincing Tottenham to part with one of their most prized assets are slim as the north London club see him as one for the future. The England international signed a new long-term deal with Mauricio Pochettino's men earlier this season but The Times claims negotiations for a bumper new contract are set to take place in the summer, with both player and club preferring to stay focused on the remainder of the current campaign.

Alli is currently earning £50,000-a-week but is near the bottom of the salary spectrum when compared to the rest of Tottenham's first-team squad.

Tottenham have no financial need to sell any of their best players and Daniel Levy, one of football's toughest negotiators, is believed to value Alli at more than the £85m Real Madrid paid the north London outfit for Gareth Bale in the summer of 2013. The Spanish giants are monitoring Alli, along with PSG, but it is not known if they will follow up their interest with a formal bid.

Bundesliga champions Bayern have been aware of Alli's talents since he was just a teenager at MK Dons with some of the Munich hierarchy comparing him to World Cup winner Thomas Muller. After a somewhat muted start to the season, Alli has scored nine goals in his last nine games for Tottenham and will want to keep his impressive performance levels up when Spurs host Middlesbrough on 4 February.