Bayern Munich are reportedly open to the idea of allowing their midfielder Arturo Vidal leave the Allianz Arena after the end of the 2017/18 season.

The 30-year-old's contract with the German champions will run down in the summer of 2019. Leon Goretzka's contract at Schalke will expire on 30 June and the midfielder has already agreed a deal to join the Bavarian club on a free transfer.

According to the German publication Sport Bild, Bayern are ready to part ways with Vidal in the summer transfer window. The Chilean midfielder is already linked with a move to the Premier League and Manchester United are leading the race for his signature. The Sun reported that Jose Mourinho's side made a €37m (£32.6m, $45.7m) bid in securing the midfielder's signature in the January transfer window.

Chelsea are also believed to be interested in his services. Vidal played under the Blues manager Antonio Conte when the pair were at Juventus. The Premier League winners are not the only English club interested in signing the South American star.

However, the former Juventus and Italy coach's future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain beyond this season.

The Red Devils' rumours started surfacing after the 20-time champions of England completed a deal for Alexis Sanchez. The latter arrived at Old Trafford from Arsenal and as a part of the deal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan moved in the opposite direction.

Vidal and Sanchez played a key role in helping Chile win the Copa America in 2015 and 2016. However, the duo failed to help their national side to qualify for the summer's World Cup in Russia.

The midfielder has also played alongside Paul Pogba at Juventus. He has already emerged as a target for Mourinho's side in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News. Sanchez's agent Fernando Felicevich also manages Vidal.

United have already confirmed Michael Carrick will retire in the summer. In addition to this, Marouane Fellaini has less than six months left on his contract and could leave Old Trafford as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Vidal has also admitted that he is not willing to leave his current employers in the January transfer window. However, he stressed that he will make a decision on his future after this campaign.

"I'm still here until June and I'm happy. I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens. But at this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams," Vidal was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.