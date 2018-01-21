ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¹â¤ï¸â˜€ï¸ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 19, 2018 at 10:33am PST

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has delighted fans by sharing a loved-up snap with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The 32-year-old football legend appears to be happier than ever with the aspiring model, 22, posting a cute photo of him taking a selfie of the pair in front of a picturesque coastal backdrop which has amassed over 4.8m likes in a day.

While Ronaldo is dressed comfortably for the seaside date in Portugal in jeans and trainers, Spanish former shop assistant Rodriguez is in a tight pair of trousers and vertiginous platform ankle boots.

Fans went wild over the shot of the parents, who just welcomed baby girl Alana Martina into the world in November.

One fan replied with: ''I love Georgina .. on any terrain she does not leave her heels .. just like me ..''

As another commented: ''Beautiful people❤❤''. A third added: '' I love your family. Blessings.''

The snap came as Rodriguez shared pictures onto her own Instagram of herself with a horse, captioning it: ''He liked my perfume hahahahah Have a happy weekend.''

The three shots showed a makeup-free Rodriguez, wrapped up in a fur-trimmed coat, looking more than comfortable with a horse who snuggled into her neck.

Rodriguez, who has wasted no time getting back into the gym following the birth of Alana Martina, opened up about her family life with Ronaldo and being a maternal figure to his previous three children.

She told iHola! magazine at the end of last year: "Children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"

Speaking of how they came up with their daughter's name, she said: "We chose it between the two. Cristiano chose Alana and I Martina, and to not hesitate more we decided to put the name to him composed by the election of both."

Commenting on her blossoming relationship with football legend Ronaldo, she stated they are "better than ever". She also said: "Cristiano and I have a very nice relationship."