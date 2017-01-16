Beijing will "take off its gloves" if US President-elect Donald Trump continues to provoke it over the One China policy, after assuming office, a Chinese state-run newspaper said on Monday (16 January).

"If Trump is determined to use this gambit in taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves," China Daily said.

On 13 January, Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that the "One China" policy is up for negotiation. Following which, the Chinese foreign ministry warned that the policy was the foundation of the relationship between Beijing and Washington and that it was not negotiable.

The daily went on to say that Beijing's measured answer to Trump's remarks "can only come from a genuine, sincere wish that the less-than-desirable, yet by-and-large manageable, big picture of China-US relations will not be derailed before Trump even enters office".

It added that Beijing should not assume the remarks about the policy are "a pre-inauguration bluff, and instead be prepared for him to continue backing his bet".

"It may be costly. But it will prove a worthy price to pay to make the next U.S. president aware of the special sensitivity, and serious consequences of his Taiwan game," the editorial read.

In December, Trump broke protocol and received a call from Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen and has ever since voiced doubts about the One China policy that recognises Taiwan as part of China. The United States switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 and acknowledges that there is only one China and Taiwan is a part of it.