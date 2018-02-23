Belgian Pro League club Sint-Truidense V.V. also known as STVV are keen to make Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom's loan move a permanent one at the end of the current campaign.

The Gunners forward joined the Belgian club on a temporary basis until the end of the campaign, but has impressed his new employers in just three appearances thus far. Akpom likened himself further to his new club by scoring the winner in their game against third-placed side in the league Anderlecht.

The 22-year-old striker came up through the youth ranks at Arsenal after joining the club as a six-year-old in 2002 and was promoted to the first-team in 2013. But the England Under-21 international failed to nail down a regular spot in the senior team owing to there always being a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Akpom spent a considerable amount of time out on loan in the last five seasons in the lower divisions of English football and STVV is his sixth loan club but the first time he has gone abroad. He did not excel during any of his temporary spells, which ensured that he was not given a regular chance at Arsenal.

The Arsenal forward will enter the final-year of his contract with the club at the end of the current campaign and it is unlikely that he will be given a new deal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are currently first and second choice respectively with Danny Welbeck and18-year-old Eddie Nketiah providing backup.

STVV assistant manager hinted that they are open to making the loan deal permanent at the end of the season, but admitted that the ball was firmly in Arsenal's court. He also admitted that it is too early to be discussing the north London club's plans for Akpom in the upcoming campaign.

"We exclude nothing, but everything depends on Arsenal," assistant manager Chris O'Loughlin told Het Belang van Limburg, as quoted by the London Evening Standard.

"I don't think they can already answer about their plans for Chuba next season. It is too early for that," he added.

Akpom recently revealed that moving abroad was his choice and not something forced by Arsenal, but made it clear that he is keen to prove himself in Belgium as he sees his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.