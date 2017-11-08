Bella Thorne has appeared on the latest cover of GQ magazine, grabbing eyeballs with her stunning looks.

While turning heads with her saucy Instagram uploads is nothing new for the American actress, she appeared to channel Hollywood glamour as she stripped completely nude for the Mexico issue.

In one of the shots, the 20-year-old star — clad in just thongs and suspenders — posed in front of a gigantic mirror, showing off her pert derriere. Her only accessories for the sultry image happened to be a pair of black gloves and bracelets encrusted with diamonds.

The social media queen unleashed her fierce side for her next shot, which showed the Famous In Love actress flaunting her curves while showing off her bare side profile. Keeping with the theme, Bella even wore a pair of killer heels, her diamond sparklers and shot her smouldering glance.

However, the most sizzling of them all had to be the cover shot, where the Disney star struck a seductive pose, baring a lot of skin. As if this was not enough, all this action takes place while the actress is submerged in a half-filled bathtub wearing a see-through black attire.

"The gorgeous @bellathorne is our 'International Revelation Actress of the Year' at #ManGQ," read the caption of one of the photos shared via Instagram.

Earlier in October, Bella made headlines with her vixen-red look at the GQ Mexico Men Of The Year Awards. Decked in a scarlet cut-out gown on the red carpet, the actress left her fans stunned as she picked the trophy for ''International rising star" at the event.

"Pretty in pink? Nah ravishing in red," she wrote alongside a picture of her in the smoking hot gown from the awards night. Clearly, just one share was not enough for Bella, as she followed up with a second glimpse, donning the same red gown.

An impressed fan commented, "It's totally wild, so beautiful you are," while another wrote, "A Vampire style chic!''