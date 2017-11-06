Kaley Cuoco's candid on-set photos and snaps from her personal life often become the talking point for her three million plus Instagram followers. So, when The Big Bang Theory star shared some adorable clicks with her furry companions, fans could hardly resist but shower the actress with emotional messages.

Known for her love of animals, the Penny actress recently attended an event for Stand Up For Pits Foundation. And her company for the night were two rescued pitbulls, Sally and Todd – often feature on the Pitbulls of Instagram page – who adorably posed with Cuoco on the red carpet.

"Another amazing @standupforpitsfoundation event in the books!" the 31-year-old actress shared alongside few glimpses from the night. "So proud to stand up and defend this wonderful breed. Thank you @rebeccacorry for being you and doing what you do!" she further added.

In another photo, Cuoco flashed her sweetest smile to the cameras as she held two pooches in her arms. "@pawworks pups ready to be adopted!! They couldn't be sweeter or cuter!" the actress shared in the caption.

While fans are no stranger to the CBS star's animal love, the cute snaps with the "pups" were just enough to melt hearts on Instagram. Moved by Cuoco's gesture, one of her followers commented, "Thank you for your effort to help out. Your kindness will never be forgotten."

"Love that smile when you are doing what you love," a second user wrote, as someone else praised the TV star for her efforts. "You are amazing! Thank you for everything you do for pitbulls and their brotheren," the fan shared.

"Awesome dress @normancook...sally & todd are amazeballs as well! Thank you for using your platform to help the sweet pibbles," another user added.

But it wasn't just the heart-warming gesture that got social media talking. Stunning as always, Cuoco put her most stylish foot forward as she stepped on the red carpet in a lacey semi-sheer outfit.

With a classy blowout hair and a hint of gloss, the actress was just a delight for the shutterbugs.

"Oh for f**k sane girl you cannot be more gorgeous than you are," a user complemented, as another wondered, "Are you getting any older? Or do you just look like you're still 20?"