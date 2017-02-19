Once again, estranged couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were hit by split rumours on Friday (18 January), when reports surfaced claiming that their divorce is back on. However, another report said "nothing has really changed" for the celebrity pair, who have spent the last few years trying to make their relationship work.

A recent report had suggested the Alias actress is ready to file for divorce from Affleck after announcing their separation two years ago. However, "Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed," E! News reported quoting a source.

"They have been working at their relationship for the past few years," the insider added.

Indeed, over the span of the past two years, the couple have been spotted together on a number of occasions. Whether it is for family vacations or spending time together with their three children — Violet, 10, Seraphina, seven, and Samuel, four — Garner and Affleck appeared to be doing the best for the family.

In fact, an insider suggests that "there have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely." Although the A-list couple "love each other and that hasn't changed," the source notes that "it's unclear what the future holds for them."

Irrespective of their personal troubles, the dedicated parents will continue to put up a "united front" and "always prioritise their children".

The Batman actor and Garner split back in June 2015 after a decade-long marriage, but they did not file any legal papers to formally end their marriage. Of late the couple even appear to be working out their relationship well but a recent buzz was that they still want to pursue the divorce.

Amid the divorce talks, an alleged source close to the couple told Us Weekly, "no matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them".

"They are both committed to their family," added the source.