Just when former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce drama came to rest, rumours of the actress dating her Girl, Interrupted co-star Jared Leto have surfaced. According to Star Magazine the Suicide Squad actor has been cosying up to Jolie after she filed for divorce to end her 12-year relationship with Pitt.

While the reports have not been verified as yet, it seems like Pitt is not shocked to learn about the new development. The Allied actor is believed to have always known about Jolie's soft corner towards her former co-star Leto.

"It's not going to shock Brad [Pitt] at all if [Leto and Jolie are] hooking–up," a source told Hollywood Life. "He's always known about Angelina's crush on Jared."

In their personal lives, both Jolie and Leto are deeply invested in human welfare works – he is a champion of LGBT rights and the actress works closely with the UN – and reports claimed that there has always been a spark between them.

The magazine has claimed that the former co-stars rekindled after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. "During these tough times for Angie, it seems Jared has helped her cope and even brought her out of her funk. They're kindred, unconventional spirits," the source added.

Leto and Jolie got acquainted back to 1999 when they starred in the James Mangold and Jonathan Kahn-directed romantic film. Later the actor and the actress came together for the 2004 drama, Alexander.

A source continued, "Jared reached out to Angie after she filed divorce papers in September. The word is they spoke several times on the phone before meeting up in L.A. for dinner, and they've been seeing each other whenever they can since then".

Pitt and Jolie's divorce news was made public last year. Following the announcement, the estranged couple – who are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne – have been embroiled in a legal battle over the custody of their six children.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jolie and Pitt's representatives and is awaiting their response.