Two years after announcing their separation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sparked numerous rumours of a reunion. But a new report has emerged that the former Hollywood A-list couple's divorce is back on as "not one thing has changed" since their split.

The 44-year-old actress is reportedly filing for divorce from Affleck though they still remain friendly and respect each other. "So much love and respect for one another. They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids," a source told ET Online.

The couple announced their divorce in 2015, 10 years after they got married but never legally filed divorce papers. They have been spotted recently on a family holiday, sparking reunion rumours. But sources said they were working on their relationship for the sake of their children.

"They spend so much time working on their relationship, whether it's a friendship or anything for their kids," added the source.

The couple have three children - Violet, 10, Seraphina, seven, and Samuel, four. They have been successfully co-parenting despite their personal differences.

Us Weekly claimed that the Dare Devil actress is preparing legal papers to put an end to her relationship with the Batman star though they still love each other.

"Their friendship is there," a source told the news site. "They are committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they'll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won't let anything bring that down.

"They both have done things they're not proud o. In no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split. They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they're doing just that.

"Whatever this new normal that they created for their family is, they're doing it."