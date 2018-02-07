Timothy Affleck has spoken out about some major issues surrounding his famous sons, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, in a rare interview with Grazia magazine.

Commenting on Batman star's alcohol issues and his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Timothy blamed Hollywood and called it a "disgusting place".

"I think that's been a major factor in Ben's drinking. You're kind of forced to develop a persona that is hard to shed and go home to your family. It affects your whole life. I think that's one of the dangers of the film industry," the father said.

Dishing out more about Ben's split with then wife of 10 years, Garner, Timothy again stressed that it was because of their work life, their family life was spoiled. "It's very difficult to balance family life in the midst of global stardom. It's a hard, taxing life.

"In the world outside of the entertainment industry, marriages end all the time. It's as common as dishwater, it's nothing to dither about," the senior Affleck said.

The Daredevil co-actors shocked everyone by announcing their split in 2015, and filed for a divorce in April 2017. The couple is seeking joint custody for their three children — Samuel, 5, Seraphina, 8, and Violet, 11.

While the Miracles From Heaven actress has chosen to remain single, the Batman star is currently dating television producer Lindsay Shookus.

Meanwhile, Timothy who too went through a bout of alcoholism, attributed it to his son's problem with drinking. He candidly told the outlet, "I was a chronic, severe alcoholic for several years. I had to recover and, happily, I did. Ben has always been serious about getting sober. There is no question about that. He wants a balanced life and he is working at it."

Back in March 2017, The Gone Girl actor had released a statement on Facebook about his problem with alcohol and revealed that he had completed his de-addiction treatment. He had also thanked his estranged wife Garner for her support during that phase.

The famous dad also openly addressed Justice League's recent controversy after a video of him groping Hilarie Burton in 2004 surfaced online, and discussed the lawsuit that Casey settled in 2010 after two female crew members accused him of inappropriate behaviour.

He said, "You'd have to ask them. It doesn't interest me, they know what they're doing. They're both kind and good men. They treat women well, I can guarantee that. After 40 odd years, you know your kids.

"Both of my sons are hard workers. They have a tremendous amount of empathy, they don't forget where they came from, they're very kind and generous. Those are the qualities that I value," he added of his famous sons, Ben and Casey.