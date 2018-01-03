Jennifer Garner has shared a throwback photo on Instagram and fans are shocked. The estranged wife of Ben Affleck looks almost unrecognisable in the post, wherein she can be seen sporting a lot of facial hair.

The Daredevil actress is seen with a short, coiffed hairstyle and fake stubble for a film, which according to her never happened. She captioned the photo, "New Year, New Me. #makeupbyrickbakerin2011 #themovieneverhappened #turnsoutiwaspreggers

#babiesarebetterthanmovies #happynewyear."

The post has received over 28,500 likes since its upload and Instagram users are shocked at the throwback photo, with many comparing her look to that of actor Eddie Redmayne.

"Wow... crazy transformation," a user wrote, while another noted, "My goshhhh... you're really not like u used to be, Jen... i can't recognise you in that look."

A user jokingly commented, "Now this is @people Sexiest Man Alive!!"

"That must have felt really odd with the hair on your face and all... creepy how much they can make you look like a man when you are such a beautiful woman," a fan of Garner said.

Most fans seem to think that Garner looks like Oscar-winner Redmayne, while others say she resembles James Franco in the photo. A user wrote, "Twinning with Eddy Redmayne!" while another said, "Oh my. I thought it was Eddie Redmayne."

A follower asked, "Were you going to play James Franco? Spot on," while someone else commented, "I thought this was James Franco haha."

As far as Garner's love life is concerned, the 45-year-old was married to Affleck for 10 years before amicably splitting up in 2015. Although Affleck has moved on to date Lindsay Shookus, Garner has chosen to remain single.

The mother of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, had said at a press conference of her movie The Tribes Of Palos Verdes back in November, "I would not have chosen this life for myself or my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through. I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'"

The Miracles From Heaven star also admitted that she and Affleck are friends and they can manage co-parenting their children. "We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben... We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well and it's not an issue. We are friends. We can manage it," she had said at the time.