Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira is on his way to England in order to sanction the sale of Nelson Semedo and Victor Lindelof to Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are braced for an active summer this time around with Jose Mourinho ready to splash the cash to bring in reinforcements to challenge for the title next season.

Portuguese publication OJogo reports that Vieira expects to recover (£83m, $107m) from the sale of the pair, with the Red Devils having tracked the players from the beginning of last season. The defenders are among Benfica's best players and will add some much needed depth to United's backline as they look to challenge for the title, having finished in sixth spot this season.

Lindelof was close to a move to Old Trafford in January last season but the deal fell through owing to a standoff between Benfica and Vasteras. United defender Eric Bailly publicly backed the deal and recent reports suggest that his dream may come true this time around.

Semedo is another player who is being scouted by Mourinho in wake of a serious lack of depth in that position for the Portuguese manager. Antonio Valencia, who extended his contract with United, is a makeshift defender with Matteo Darmian struggling to live up to expectations.

Both players have been an indispensable part of Benfica's starting eleven, with 22-year-old Lindelof making 72 appearances for the Portuguese champions since being promoted from the 'B' team in 2013-14, while also making 11 appearances for the Swedish national team. Semedo, meanwhile, has made 63 first-team appearances for Benfica, which has led to two national team outings.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has revealed that he has already told Ed Woodward about his requirements for the summer and he hopes to get his business done before the transfer window ends.

"Ed Woodward has had my list, what I want, for more than two months, so now it's up to him and the owners," Mourinho said. "I wish Mr Woodward all the success in his work."