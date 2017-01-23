Bernie Ecclestone has been "deposed" from his position as chief executive of Formula 1 (F1), according to reports, as Liberty Media complete their takeover of the sport. German motorsport magazine Auto Motor und Sport interviewed the 86-year-old, who said he was asked to resign by new F1 chairman Chase Carey.

The sport was taken over by American firm Liberty Media after F1's governing body, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), approved the sale of the sport's commercial rights last week.

Liberty received the backing of their shareholders who approved a £6bn ($7.5bn) purchase from holding company CVC. The BBC is reporting that the takeover was completed on Monday (23 January) and that Liberty Media will be renamed as the Formula 1 Group.

A change at the top of the sport was expected to be announced on Tuesday (24 January) by Liberty and speculation has been mounting that Ecclestone could be leaving the sport or taking up a new role.

Ecclestone, who has enjoyed a 40-year career in F1, told the publication that he has been offered a new role as "a kind of honorary president".

"I was deposed today. This is official. I no longer run the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey," he told Auto Motor und Sport.

"My new position is one of those American terms. It's something like an honorary president. I have this title now, even though I don't know what it means.

"My days in the office will be getting quieter now. Maybe I will attend a Grand Prix sometime in the future.

"I still have many friends in Formula 1. And I still have enough money to afford to attend a race."

The report carried no indication as to whether Ecclestone would take up the new position, which the BBC say is as a chairman emeritus who would act as an adviser to the board.

Ecclestone has built the sport into a multi-billion pound empire, running the day-to-day operations for CVC. In September he announced that he would stay on for another three years in his position.

The takeover by Liberty began in September last year with the completion of the deal is expected imminently. The firm are expected to appoint two new executives underneath the new chairman – one for the commercial side of F1 and the other to lead the sporting and technical aspects.