Mercedes have confirmed the arrival of Valtteri Bottas as the replacement for Nico Rosberg for the 2017 season. The Finnish driver will partner the three-time world champion for the new campaign after moving from Williams.

The 27-year-old moved to Williams in 2013, finishing on the podium nine times during his four full seasons with the team. He replaces 2016 world champion Rosberg, after the German announced his retirement five days after scooping the title in Abu Dhabi.

Confirmation of the arrival comes as Felipe Massa comes out of retirement to rejoin Williams as a replacement for Bottas. Meanwhile, Mercedes' rookie driver Pascal Wehrlein, who had initially been touted to replace Rosberg, moves to Sauber for the 2017 campaign.

"I have been dreaming a long time to be driving for a team like this, a team of champions," said Bottas upon the announcement being confirmed. "I am really proud to be part of this. I am proud of what you have achieved over the last few years but also in the history of Formula 1. I can't wait to start working properly. I will work as hard as it takes to bring the car home. My goal is to get all the points available in the first race that is possible with the car.

"I am missing my first win so that is my first mission and then we go from there. Me and Lewis can be a strong pair together, I really respect him as a driver. Everyone knows how quick he is so that is a great reference for me as well. I am sure we are going to be close and pushing each other forward. The main thing is we're going to work as a team and help the team as much as we can."

Bottas' arrival follows a period of upheaval for Mercedes, with executive director Paddy Lowe leaving the team for Williams last week. The Silver Arrows, who have won the last three constructors and drivers' world titles will unveil their car for the new season on 23 February at Silverstone where their new line-up will take to the track publicly for the first time.