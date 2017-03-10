The Samsung Galaxy S8 might be just around the corner, but that doesn't make last year's Samsung flagship any less of an outstanding phone. Being the case, you may be interested to hear that you can now pick up a 32GB Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge with unlimited calls and texts, alongside a massive 24GB data, for just £32 a month.

Other top deals this week include nearly £200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 4, which comes with a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, and a £400 saving on a 55in 4K Samsung Quantum Dot TV. You can also bag yourself a free Google Chromecast if you pick up an Acer Chromebook worth £229.99.

As always, this week's smartphone and gadget deals come courtesy of the folks at HotUKDeals. Be sure to check the small print carefully as some require you apply codes or go via cashback sites to redeem the offers.