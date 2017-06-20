UK mobile network EE is offering one lucky Glastonbury festival-goer the chance to live in high-tech luxury during the historic live music extravaganza. The "4GEE Smart Tent" will open for one night only on 23 Friday, with the temporary residents able to enjoy a cold beer from the tent's connected fridge and an entertainment centre showing live streams and exclusive virtual reality experiences.

The smart tent will be pitched in the middle of Glastonbury's 900 acre home at Worthy Farm, Somerset. Thousands of revelers flock to the site every year to witness live music showcased on nine stages.

Camping among throngs of festival-goers is all part of the experience for many Glastonbury fans, but what if you could bring the connected delights of a smart home to the festival itself? EE - the official technology and communications partner for the festival - is hoping to do just that.

"The 4GEE Smart Tent features a number of connected technologies including a bespoke mini fridge that tweets when stocks are running low, an entertainment centre that will show the BBC's live streams of six stages from across the festival alongside exclusive virtual reality content captured on site and a voice-activated party setting to create the perfect late-night atmosphere," read a blog post.

The dome-like tent will also house a 4G Wifi hotspot, smart lighting, a connected security camera that live-streams the tent's interior to a smartphone app, and solar-powered tech including a boot warmer to dry your soggy wellies and a kettle for a quick morning brew. Google's Daydream VR headsets are going to be used for the 360 degree video content.

"While camping is a massive part of any music festival, it's not always the most comfortable experience, so we wanted to create a 4GEE Smart Tent that tested the latest tech-inspired comforts," said Mat Sears, director of communications and sponsorship at EE.

"The on-site 4G network we're providing to Glastonbury revelers this year is the most powerful we've ever put in, and will help create the ultimate connected camping experience. We're looking forward to selecting the one lucky Glastonbury-goer who'll get to stay in the tent and enjoy it in all its high-tech glory."

The smart home picks came courtesy of EE's festival-goer research which somewhat unsurprisingly found that the most common want would be "a fully stocked fridge with unlimited drink." As for the competition to bag a night in the tent - and a Google Pixel phone, a prime spot at the main Pyramid Stage, and, most importantly, breakfast in bed the next morning - all ticket holders have to do is send a tweet to EE's Twitter account on Thursday (22 June) including the hashtag "#4GEESmartTent".