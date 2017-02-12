Parents-to-be Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly shelled out £65,000 on matching gold cribs for their unborn twins. The Crazy In Love singer and her rapper husband only recently confirmed that they were expecting, but it seems that no expense is being spared for their new arrivals.

A company spokesman said: "The Dodo Bassinet Gold Edition is astonishing, magnificent and admirable, as only the finest works of art can be.

"The golden glow provided by the most magnificent 18k yellow gold plate, shines from every single angle; it is impossible to hide such beauty, for this jewel is made of the very material, from which dreams are made.

"This is a truly unique pearl, created exclusively for those capable of making all of their dreams come true.

They added: "All cribs come fitted with champagne silk bedding, a silk changing mat, and custom wheels."

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, also picked up a diamond encrusted gold dummy during their baby shopping spree.

The same spokesperson explained: "The dummy pendant, described as the world's most expensive pacifier, has a chain so it can be worn around the neck by mum.

"But it easily unclips for the dummy to be used for baby to suck. There is also a clip so it can be worn like a brooch."

Beyonce and Jay Z are already proud mum and dad to five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Their lavish display should come as no surprise having spent £50,000 on a diamond-encrusted Barbie for their little girl's first birthday.

Specially customised, the doll was said to include 160 diamond gems as well as white gold jewellery.

Beyonce's Instagram post announcing her latest pregnancy has become the most like snap on the photo sharing site ever,

"We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters."

However, it has been claimed that the former Destiny Child star had feared she wouldn't be able to conceive again,

Beyonce revealed in her 2013 HBO documentary Life is but a Dream that she suffered a miscarriage before Blue Ivy was born.

The couple are even believed to have been looking into surrogates and adoption after unsuccessful IVF attempts, according to Us Weekly.

"[Blue] was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!" A source told the publication.