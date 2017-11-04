This Halloween, Beyonce made a major tribute to Lil Kim. The singer recently posted a series of photos dressed as the American rapper from various red carpet events and performances in the past.

"Hip Hop would not be the same without our original Queen B," the Lemonade star posted on her website alongside the photos.

The homage to the Crush On You hitmaker began on 30 October when Beyonce attended her former Destiny's Child group mate Kelly Rowland's Halloween party wearing the outfit Kim sported in her music video for Rain, with Missy Elliott. She was accompanied by husband Jay-Z who went dressed as the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Soon after the Single Ladies singer shared the new photos on Instagram, the rapper herself commented on the social media salute and shared photos of her original looks which Beyonce revived for Halloween.

"I'm still recovering from @beyonce's slayage from Halloween and then this happens..." Lil' Kim shared on Instagram. "Lawwwwddddd, my wig is all the way in China!!! SLAYED. You did that B!"

She also commended the efforts taken by Bey's team to be as accurate as possible with the outfits. "Come all the way thru Bey!! @beyonce the resemblance is crazy!! Match made in heaven. Every single detail is on point! I love you to pieces Bey," the 43-year-old added.

In one photo, the Halo singer is seen wearing a neon green bikini over a fishnet bodysuit, with a matching fur coat, shoes and sunglasses. She echoed the 1990s rap style with a chunky gold chain around her waist and Kim's signature blonde wig from the time.

Another costume featured a see-through shimmer bodysuit with fur trimmings which Beyonce wore with a long blonde wig. Kim wore the outfit for the 1999 Hip Hop Music Awards.

The 36-year-old copied the rapper's look from the 2000 photo-shoot for Today's Black Woman magazine in which she wore a blue satin slip dress with a blue fur coat.