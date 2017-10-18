Earlier this year, Disney gave audiences a new take on a tale as old as time with the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson as protagonist Belle.

The film made a staggering $1.2bn (£910m) at the box office, featured the first gay moment in a Disney movie and won critical acclaim. But how different would it have been if superstar Beyonce was attached to the project?

Bill Condon, who directed the Formation hitmaker in 2006 musical Dreamgirls, has revealed that he approached the singer about starring in Beauty And The Beast reboot.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the filmmaker said "see if Beyoncé is available" should be the top item on any musical director's checklist because it would always be on his.

"I even tried to get her into Beauty and the Beast," he divulged, "but it wasn't a big enough part. She would have been a good feather duster."

IBTimes UK has reached out to Beyonce's representatives for comment.

In the original animation, the Feather Duster was a maid of the castle as well as Lumière's girlfriend who had been transformed into the household cleaning device after the enchantress cast her spell. The role in the live-action eventually went to Gugu Mbatha-Raw, best known for starring in Beyond the Lights and Free State of Jones.

Beyonce's performance as Deena is one of the highlights of 2006's Dreamgirls, which earned two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer Hudson. Before that, fans got a glimpse of the 36-year-old star's musical talent in 2003 comedy drama, Fighting Temptations.

Her other acting credits include The Pink Panther, Cadillac Records and Obsessed.