Johnny Galecki's California ranch house has become the recent victim of a large wildfire.

According to TMZ, The Big Bang Theory actor's San Luis Obispo property burned to the ground on 26 June (Monday) as the 1,500 acre fire continued to spread across the county.

Galecki himself was not at his holiday home and was performing at Chicago's Country LakeShake Festival over the weekend.

By 27 June morning, fire fighters were able to contain 40% of the 'Hill Fire' as it has been named. Numerous other properties in the region, east of Santa Margarita were also gutted by the blaze and over 250 people have been evacuated from the area.

Despite his personal loss, the Hancock actor released a statement expressing concern for his neighbours and commending the work being done by the local authorities. "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," he told TMZ.

"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild," he added.

"We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."

The 42-year-old plans to return to the property to assess the level of damage once the road blocks are lifted.