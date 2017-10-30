The Big Bang Theory season 11 is moving to its regular Thursday time slot which means that new episode of the hit CBS Comedy will not air this Monday (30 October).

The episode 6 of TBBT season 11, titled The Proton Regeneration, will air on 2 November at 8pm EST. The chapter will find Sheldon Cooper auditioning to be the new Professor Proton and will compete with Wil Wheaton to get the role.

The official synopsis for episode 6 reads as follows:

Sheldon goes head-to-head with Wil Wheaton for the role of the new Professor Proton. Also, Penny steps in to take care of Halley when Bernadette and Wolowitz both wind up on bed rest.

A promo for the episode opens with the gang eating dinner at Leonard's apartment. Sheldon tells everyone, "They are going to start making Professor Proton's science show again."

But Bernadette adds,"I thought he passed away," to which Howard replies in affirmative and jokes," He was created and his remains were put in the baking soda volcano." However, Amy finds that joke in poor taste and says, "Don't make jokes. He meant a lot to Sheldon."

Leonard adds saying, "I grew up watching his show. He is one of the reasons why I became a scientist."

In another promo for the episode, Sheldon has made it clear that he is not happy with the reboot. Talking to his friends in the Caltech cafeteria, Cooper says, "I got the number of the company who is trying to reboot the show, so I need you to call and register your displeasure."

But Rajesh tells him, "No-one is going to do that." However, the genius Physicist reveals that there were at most three calls they have received, hinting that he called with different identities, as a southern gentleman, a chimney sweep and Mr T.

When Leonard makes fun of his trivial way to stop the reboot, Sheldon urges, "Come on. How many times have we banded together to try and save a show we love," and adds, "Let's shake things up, and kill one."