The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, who is known to experiment with her hair, has changed her hair colour and fans can't get enough of her new icy look.

Cuoco took to Instagram to share a photo showing off the new shade that looks like a gorgeous shade of icy silver. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair #nofilter"

The 31-year-old star's stylist, Faye Woods, posted a photo of Kaley that showed off a brighter, silvery hair duo. She wrote, "Ice Ice Baby! @normancook #trionicshaircare #knockout #olapex."

Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki liked her post and commented "Love it" on Instagram. Cuoco and Galecki, who play on-screen couple Leonard Hofstadter and Penny on The Big Bang Theory, dated for two years while working on the CBS show.

The Wedding Ringer actress spoke about their romance in a Cosmopolitan interview back in 2014. "It took a minute, a bit of awkwardness. By the grace of God, we became best buddies and moved on in such an elegant way. He's one of my closest friends."

Cuoco is currently dating equestrian Karl Cook for over a year now.

Like Galecki, fans too have loved her new hair style as is evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "My word, she looks so sexy." Another commented, "Wow I love it you look stunning."

"Your personality flys right by your beauty! You are just a down to earth, funny, caring, country girl! You can shave yourself bald and we all will still think you're beautiful!!!" a fan wrote.

Another user noted, "Absolutely stunning looks."