Plus-size model Ashley Graham is once again whipping up a frenzy with her saucy picture uploads on Instagram. Showing off her curvaceous frame, the brunette beauty posed for a stunning new photo — this time rocking a leopard-print two-piece against a tropical background.

Known for her extreme body-confidence, the swimsuit model struck a sultry pose for the lenses, all the while flaunting her curves. Graham simply captioned the sizzling snap with a tiger face emoji.

While the animal-print swimsuit is a clear knockout, Graham kept the rest of her look classy, accessorising with a plain metal choker and a pair of dangler earrings. Her luscious locks styled into messy waves cascaded down her shoulders, completing the beach-look.

Like always, Graham's photo has come in for much appreciation since being shared on the picture-sharing site. Within 10 hours, the image has raked in 185,000 likes and several fan messages.

"I would kill to look even half as good as you do!!!" one of her social media followers wrote.

Another gushed, "Yes she's definitely sexy in that bikini... backview Ashley."

A third fan couldn't help but gush over Graham's sexy attire. "Love that bikini," the fan commented, as someone else took inspiration from the Sports Illustrated stunner, writing, "I don't even wanna go back to skinny no more, gonna tone and stay this size (sic)."

"What a beauty!" shared another user.

Meanwhile, the glamour queen is personally giving fashion advice to her fans, specially the curvier ones.

"I think something that big girls around the world have always been told is: There is not enough fashion for you," she told People magazine before talking about her one-true love, jewellery.

"My jewellery collection is insane, because there's no size when it comes to jewellery; that's why I have a correlation between confidence and jewellery," quipped Graham.