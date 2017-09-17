Harry Redknapp has been sacked by Birmingham City following a poor run of form which has seen them drop into the relegation zone in the Championship. The 70-year-old had to endure a shocking start to the new season, losing six of their opening eight Championship matches.

Redknapp took charge of the Blues on a short-term deal last season in April and kept them up by winning their final two games of the season. His influence earned him a new contract as he embarked on a mass scale rebuilding programme over the summer, which included the club-record signing of Jota while bringing in 14 new players.

"The club has tonight parted company with manager Harry Redknapp. Unfortunately due to the poor start to the campaign which sees the Club second from bottom of the Championship, we are left with no choice but to terminate the contract of the manager with immediate effect," a statement said on Birmingham City's official website.

"We thank him for all his efforts and wish him good luck for the future. Lee Carsley, Blues' Head Professional Development Coach, will step in as Caretaker Manager. There will be no further comment at this time."

Before this stint, Redknapp had a long and colourful record in football management at Bournemouth, West Ham, Portsmouth and Spurs. He won promotions, a Champions League place with Tottenham and lifted the FA Cup with Portsmouth. But he was also responsible for relegation at Bournemouth, Southampton and QPR.

Following their defeat to Preston North End in the weekend, where City had taken the lead but capsized after the break, Redknapp stood a lonely figure as he revealed his motivation for staying at the club.

"We have got to lift ourselves. There is a team waiting to gel but we have suffered several injuries to key players. I do not come to work because I need the money, I enjoy the job and leaving home at 5.15 every morning. I would love to be the manager to bring some success to Birmingham," Redknapp said, as quoted by Lancashire Post.