What do you give one for the world best footballers on his birthday? Priceless Nike trainers, of course.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo turned 33 on 5 February and was gifted a custom-made pair of white Air Force sneakers embossed with a 24k gold 'swoosh' from the sportswear giant.

Taking to Instagram, the sportsman showed off the enviable gift to his 120 million followers. "Thanks @nike for this amazing birthday gift! #24kgold #AF1 #CR7, " the caption read.

In the snap, which has already garnered over three million 'likes', the father-of-four looks delighted as he poses with the special wooden box which the shoes were delivered in. The box is on his lap and is lined with more gold confetti.

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the global icon and one of football's most decorated players.

"The best present from an amazing sports brand to an amazing athlete @nike @cristiano," one person said. Another wrote: "you deserve the best DON.

A third added: "Happy Birthday to the greatest footballer ever to live!!!

Unfortunately, Ronaldo's limited edition trainers are not available in-store, but a pair of white Nike Air Forces retail for around £70.

Ronaldo, who shared another photo of himself holding his bright blue underwater-themed cake, had much to celebrate on his big day after becoming one of just three sporting superstars to have a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike. According to reports his deal is said to be worth US$1bn (£715m).

NBA star LeBron James signed his own lifetime pact in 2016 and Michael Jordan is believed to have a quasi-lifetime deal as the name and logo of the Nike-owned Jordan brand.

It capped off an amazing 12 months for the Portuguese striker, who welcomed twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, Via surrogate in June 2017 and daughter Alana Martina, with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in November.

After helping Madrid to a La Liga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup treble, he took home the Ballon d'Or for a fifth time in December 2017. The triumph moved him to level with rival Lionel Messi.