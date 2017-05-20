While Kate Middleton made sure not to steal her sister's thunder on her wedding day Princess Charlotte and Prince George had all eyes on them as they made their entrance at St Marks Church on Saturday (20 May).

The royal siblings who served as pageboy and bridesmaid at Pippa Middleton's wedding looked adorable as they followed their aunt down the aisle.

Dressed in coordinated ensembles from Spanish clothing company Pepa & Co. George wore golden pantaloons and a double breasted cream shirt with a Peter Pan collar and white stockings while Charlotte wore a pretty cream bridesmaid dress with sash.

As they entered the church, George was seen helping Charlotte straighten her blossom wreath.

But just an hour into the church service the pressure of their first big wedding was all too much for the young royal who emerged from the church in tears.

While Kate, who wore a pale peach Alexander McQueen Forties-style dress and a rose-embellished Jane Taylor hat, patiently tried to calm her son down the three-year-old continued with his tantrum prompting his mother to give him a stern telling off.

Princess Charlotte in comparison was the picture of calm as she toddled along in her floral crown.

Fortunately it wasn't long before George had a smile back on his face and unable to hide his excitement as he and his mother and sister made their way to the wedding reception in a vintage car.

While there was more excitement to come at the wedding reception, according to Mail Online the children did have an opportunity to go home for a quick nap and a costume change before the party begins again.

Hailed the society wedding of the year, the ceremony saw over 150 guests watch Middleton walk down the aisle in a lace-bodiced, high necked wedding gown created by Giles Deacon to wed hedge fund millionaire James Matthews.