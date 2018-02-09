The bodies of two men were found on a beach in Wales, just days after a human foot was found nearby, local authorities have said. North Wales Police said they were called at 11:43am on Friday 9 February to a report of the bodies at a beach in Malltraeth on Anglesy.

On Wednesday 7 February, police said they had discovered a human foot at Felinheli beach nearby.

"Police are working with the Coastguards to recover the bodies of two men," Detective Inspector Gerwyn Thomas at Caernarfon CID said. "Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained as we try to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Formal identification is yet to take place and HM Coroner for North West Wales has been informed."

"Sadly we believe this incident may be linked to the discovery of the human foot on Felinheli beach near Bangor earlier this week, Thomas added.

On Thursday, North Wales Police said that a post mortem revealed the foot was strongly believed to be from a man, but that it was difficult to determine the age. Tests had indictated the foot had been in the water for no longer than seven days.

Thomas said, at the time, that they were focused on identifying the remains so they'd be able to pass "the very sad news onto a family and friends", adding that DNA had been obtained and national databases were being checked.

"As a matter of courtesy we have spoken with the families of people who are missing locally to ensure them we are doing all we can to reunite the remains with the respective family as quickly and as sensitively as possible," Thomas added.