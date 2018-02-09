#UPDATE The girl seriously injured in an incident in #Wolverhampton in the early hours of today has sadly died in hospital this afternoon and has been named as 11-year-old Jasmine Forrester. Read more: https://t.co/rjEtMMYS32 pic.twitter.com/158cQVktG0 — Wolverhampton Police (@wolvespolice) February 9, 2018

An 11-year-old girl, who was stabbed at her grandmother's home in Wolverhampton, has died in hospital. Police have named the young victim as local school girl Jasmine Forrester. She suffered multiple stab wounds, including to the head.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident at a house in Kent Road in the early hours of Friday (9 February) morning.

Police were alerted by a neighbour following reports of a disturbance at the property. Local residents described being woken by the girl's 79-year-old grandmother Victoria Forrester, as she frantically banged on their doors 'howling' for help.

One neighbour said: "I was awoken by the sound of the grandmother screaming. It was a horrific howling sound - she was just frantic.

"She was yelling, 'help me, help me - he has stabbed my young granddaughter'. It was really chilling. The police were here very quickly but the old lady looked inconsolable. It doesn't bear thinking about what she witnessed in that house."

Another neighbour, Gilda Chambers, said Mrs Forrester was distressed and pleaded with them to call the police.

"She was crying and all she could tell him was 'call the police' over and over. She was very upset, dressed only in a dressing gown and bare footed. She was holding her arm, and when they arrived the police called for an ambulance for her."

It later emerged that Mrs Forrester had suffered a dislocated shoulder during the incident.

Neighbours described the family as "very religious" people who attended church services every Sunday and had lived on the quiet street for over twenty years.

Expressing their shock at the incident one resident told Mail Online: "I would never expect this to happen to them as they seem so normal.

"I see the kids playing on the street with the neighbours kids, they just seem like normal children. It's really shocking to know this has happened, especially on our road, nothing really happens here."

Shopkeeper Natu Patel, 67, said Jasmine, who neighbours said was "always smiling," regularly visited his shop. "She loved coming in to see us and would make us things little pictures to keep in the shop. I just can't believe it. Why her? She is just so young," he said.

"They are such a lovely and caring family and it's completely out of character for this to happen."

The 51-year-old suspect, who is related to the girl, is in hospital receiving treatment for a cut hand.

Superintendent Harvi Khatkar said: "This is an extremely distressing incident and our sympathies go out to everyone affected. We are working to establish exactly what has happened, and fully understand the impact that this will have on the community."

The house has been cordoned off to allow forensic experts to conduct an examination. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 77 of 9 February.