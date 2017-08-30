Ariel Winter has revealed the secret to her glowing beauty and striking fitness and fans can't stop swooning over it. The actress shared a video of her hardcore workout on Instagram in which she does some heavy planks to tone her butts and thighs.

"Working the [butt] with @mackfit," the 19-year-old actress captioned the video with a peach emoji as she does some tricky workout moves with boyfriend Levi Meaden. "I love your workout videos. Your hard work shows because your booty is wonderful," one Instagram user wrote.

"Bootylicious babe," added another on the Modern Family actress' heavy workout video. Another user commended her stamina and wrote: "I would be dead after ten seconds." "And I bet that peach is Damn firm and tight too," wrote another. "The 'peach' isn't the only thing should be working on balance is key in exercise," added another.

While Winter and Meaden remain inseparable even during their fitness routine, a source told Hollywood Life that the actress loves his constant attention and is happy with him. "She loves that he reminds her how beautiful she is on a daily basis, even when she doesn't feel perfect. Despite the age difference, they are happy and moving forward with their love," a source told Hollywood Life

The actress, however, has been subjected to severe body-shaming multiple times for her raunchy fashion choices and recently her quick getaway with boyfriend Meaden was harshly criticised by her followers for flaunting her figure in all its glory.

In June this year, the Hollywood celebrity was slammed by her estranged mother for her constant body display and Winter publicly hit back. "What's sad is that you lie consistently," she tweeted. "Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic."