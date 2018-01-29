Everton have reportedly offered money plus out-of-favour midfielder Davy Klaassen for Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic but are likely to see their latest proposal rebuffed by Luciano Spalletti's side, who are only interested in cash-only offers for the Croatia international.

Sam Allardyce's side are said to have made an offer worth around €16m for Brozovic, who is also supposedly of interest to Arsenal, but Inter rejected the initial bid in the hope that they will receive something closer to the 25-year-old's €32m release clause.

Everton's interest in Brozovic, often deployed as a central playmaker but also more than capable of performing in a box-to-box role, was not entirely quelled by Inter's rejection. According to Corriere Dello Sport, relayed by Siempre Inter, Everton have come back with a second offer of cash-plus-Klaassen, who has not featured in a league match for the Toffees since September.

Klaassen's arrival on Merseyside was met with much excitement in the summer transfer window, but his £23.6m move from Ajax has not materialised in the way he and Everton would have hoped. TheNetherlands international has only featured in one of Allardyce's match-day squads since the former England manager assumed control at Goodison Park, but he is prepared to fight for a place in the Toffees' starting line-up.

Everton are open to offers for Klaassen and are also willing to sell fellow summer signing Sandro Ramirez before Wednesday's [31 January] transfer deadline, but Inter do not want to swap Brozovic for the Dutchman and will only do a cash-only deal for the former Dinamo Zagreb star as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements.

It remains to be seen if Everton manage to sign Brozovic and indeed offload Klaassen before the close of the transfer window, but Allardyce, who has already seen Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott on Merseyside, is looking to trim his squad before Wednesday evening, when his side play host to in-form Leicester City.