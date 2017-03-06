Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor have been involved in a war of words in recent times and the former has advised the Irishman that it makes "business sense" to fight him inside the ring before he enters the octagon.

The 28-year-old is currently on a break until the birth of his first child and is not scheduled for a fight in the UFC. The Dubliner has set his sights to take on Mayweather following his last success at UFC 205, where he became the promotion's first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously after defeating Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor has attained a boxing license in California last December and despite that, no fight has been confirmed between the UFC lightweight champion and Mayweather. The undefeated American boxer, who retired from the sport in September 2015 is willing to make a comeback and has admitted that he is open to the idea of facing McGregor in a boxing fight.

"The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight. If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC I'd let Floyd Mayweather kick my a** for a lot of money. It makes business sense," Mayweather told the Telegraph.

"This guy said I'm a p***y, I'm scared, I'm a chicken. All 49 said the same thing and all the results were the same. So with that being said, if Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we can make it happen. But is he blowing smoke up everybody's a**? We need to know.

"When I was a young fighter I could brag and boast and say I'm going to take his a** and do this and that. I'm Floyd Mayweather. But once I reached the top I didn't have anything to say."

"If you haven't made $10 million you can't ask for $10 million. If you haven't made 20, you can't ask for 20. What you have to do is go to the Forbes and see what he's worth. I'm going to give you what you're worth.

"If he's worth five, we'll give him 10. If he's worth 10, we'll give him 20. We're talking about just one fight. We're going to choose one fight. In one fight I made more than Conor McGregor has made in his whole career."